Allstate Has Cut Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.12 Million; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) by $663,966

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 3,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 17,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $291.04. About 1.11 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 117.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 36,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 3.81M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares to 280,853 shares, valued at $40.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,548 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 67,787 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 202,647 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Limited owns 170 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 231,246 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 807,833 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Republic Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 66,849 shares. Aperio Group invested in 1.49M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Comerica State Bank has 243,115 shares. Sei has invested 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 273,636 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 329,321 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co reported 59,554 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.