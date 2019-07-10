Allstate Has Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 167 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 122 trimmed and sold equity positions in Zayo Group Holdings. The hedge funds in our database now have: 202.49 million shares, down from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zayo Group Holdings in top ten positions decreased from 12 to 8 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 81 Increased: 92 New Position: 75.

Allstate Corp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 22.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 3,907 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Allstate Corp holds 13,649 shares with $3.92M value, down from 17,556 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $74.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $287.92. About 1.03 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Allstate Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 29,249 shares to 58,070 valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 1,672 shares and now owns 7,029 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.58 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 2.00M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo chosen for major Chicago dark fiber project – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. â€“ ZAYO, AMBR – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.62 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 23.28% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp owns 5.80 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tekne Capital Management Llc has 5.21% invested in the company for 708,003 shares. The Illinois-based Grs Advisors Llc has invested 4.81% in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 638,689 shares.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.86 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation , Allstream, and Other. It has a 62.84 P/E ratio. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.