Allstate Has Cut Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $436,791; As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose, Kellner Capital Increased Stake

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 7,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,779 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 13,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.38M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hot Commodities: An Offaly Happy July 4th! – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kellogg Restructures Again, 150 Jobs To Be Cut – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.21% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Chemical Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 5,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,336 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 4,150 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 3.98M are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,199 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.86M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 8,921 shares. Stadion Money Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 493,177 shares.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 14.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,641 shares to 56,110 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.42 million activity.