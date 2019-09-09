Allstate Has Cut Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $2.62 Million; Valuation Declined; Scientific Games (SGMS) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 61.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 33,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 20,976 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 54,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 647,260 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 87.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 32,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 4,815 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 1.45 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 18,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 255,556 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 509,985 shares in its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 11,065 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 56,874 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 75,570 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 169,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica National Bank reported 24,840 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 22,851 shares. 85,072 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.55% or 186,391 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Cap Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Dubuque Bancshares & Tru reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Broken IPOs That Should Bounce Back in the Second Half – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Scientific Games’ Shares Popped 15% Today – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Scientific Games Corporation Stock Fell 12.5% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scientific Games Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Secures Betting Contract in Turkey – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,294 for 498.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) by 101,400 shares to 140,300 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Mngmt holds 11,226 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Bp Plc reported 50,000 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 60,959 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Peddock Ltd Liability reported 11,122 shares. 10,268 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 158,900 shares. Parametric Associate owns 2.00M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,368 shares. Harris Limited Partnership owns 8.31 million shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cornercap Counsel holds 80,680 shares. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 18,153 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.18% or 607,975 shares. 6.52M were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,888 shares to 19,640 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 29,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).