Allstate Has Cut By $5.39 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Pool (POOL) Shorts Down By 5.88%

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) had a decrease of 5.88% in short interest. POOL’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.88% from 1.32M shares previously. With 206,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)’s short sellers to cover POOL’s short positions. The SI to Pool Corporation’s float is 3.27%. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.46. About 152,122 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Allstate Corp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 94.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 96,335 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Allstate Corp holds 6,071 shares with $346,000 value, down from 102,406 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 5.94 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 50,738 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt invested in 4% or 157,666 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 10,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.21% or 10,681 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 228,990 shares or 0.26% of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 648,915 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 383,701 were accumulated by Bruni J V & Co Co. The New York-based First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.54% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.21% or 11,673 shares. Cardinal Capital invested in 1.06% or 64,933 shares. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 47,455 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 56 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc reported 2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dearborn Prns Ltd Com reported 405,230 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 238,600 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 7.70% above currents $77.15 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Allstate Corp increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 52,701 shares to 90,825 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 30,873 shares and now owns 55,260 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was raised too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity. Shares for $93,598 were bought by Arvan Peter D on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2.13M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 114,811 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,090 shares. Monroe Bank And Trust Mi holds 0.44% or 8,338 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 206,049 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. 1,996 were reported by Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 14,415 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 8,219 shares. Mai Cap Management invested 0.05% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Shine Investment Advisory owns 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 42 shares. Hl Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 8,661 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs reported 65 shares. Old Comml Bank In reported 2,295 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorporation invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Opus Cap Gru Lc holds 0.32% or 7,165 shares in its portfolio.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.96 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 32.88 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.