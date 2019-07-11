Allstate Decreased Position in Symantec (SYMC) as Market Valuation Declined; Windward Capital Management Company Lifted Stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $376,464 as Market Value Rose

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 32,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,131 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 43,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 5.55M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 3.07M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.09% or 5,197 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.62% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50,170 shares. Argent Limited Liability Co reported 2,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Limited Co holds 0.07% or 11,501 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Argent Company has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 551 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 348,217 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 35,263 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 283,527 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Putnam Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 82,662 shares. Etrade Management Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,672 shares to 7,029 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Kapuria Samir sold $1.05M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 5,545 shares. 26,300 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 4.52M shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp accumulated 23,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Us Financial Bank De invested in 89,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 15,679 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 55,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 497,526 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 2.13 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 317,109 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 5.96 million shares. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 24,495 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Co has 47,339 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 51 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation.