Allstate Decreased Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $5.39 Million; S Muoio & Company Has Raised Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.77 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 96,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,071 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 102,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52,116 shares to 162,926 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.