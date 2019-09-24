Allstate Cut Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position; AXEL SPRINGER VERLAG ORDINARY SHARES (AXELF) Shorts Lowered By 54.86%

AXEL SPRINGER VERLAG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXELF) had a decrease of 54.86% in short interest. AXELF’s SI was 264,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 54.86% from 586,000 shares previously. It closed at $70.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Allstate Corp decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 74.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 26,205 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Allstate Corp holds 8,976 shares with $699,000 value, down from 35,181 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $9.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.16 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 21.78% above currents $70.89 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 29. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $274.00 million for 8.86 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,354 shares. Architects Incorporated holds 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 14 shares. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 226,124 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 75,000 shares stake. West Oak Cap has 175 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Principal Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 211,140 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 12,994 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.07% stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 340 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 26,725 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 16 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc reported 2,979 shares.

Allstate Corp increased Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 8,061 shares to 14,631 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 7,346 shares and now owns 8,954 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

