Allstate (Call) (ALL) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Lifted Its Position by $639,200; Bunge Limited (BG) Position Has Upped by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (Call) (ALL) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 21,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH) by 14,000 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 375,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,556 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BG Staffing to Present at the 2019 Gateway Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).