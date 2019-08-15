Allstate Boosted Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 65.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 48,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 121,843 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 73,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 37.16 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: FORD MOTOR WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESUMING PRODUCTION AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Net $1.7B; 16/05/2018 – Ford: Super Duty Supply Chain Has Been Successfully Repaired; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 launch for robo-taxi network; 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 45,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 168,934 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 123,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 19.18M shares traded or 93.35% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.8% or 112,822 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Artemis Inv Management Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 15,947 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 2,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Da Davidson & Com reported 196,592 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55 shares. 16,379 are held by Stadion Money Management Lc. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18,031 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 47,541 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,685 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,700 are owned by Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares to 163,852 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,001 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200.

