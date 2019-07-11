Allstate Boosted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $337,272; Shares Rose; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose, Kylin Management Raised Its Position by $31.21 Million

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 358,900 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Allstate Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,640 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 4.25 million shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 32,025 shares to 11,131 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 100,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,390 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

