Allstate Boosted Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $1.23 Million; Causeway Capital Management Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $75.45 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.54 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.31M, down from 6.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 8.36M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 114.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 34,795 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 16,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.60 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 32,340 shares to 4,815 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 100,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,390 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 320,954 shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $30.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micro Focus International Pl.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

