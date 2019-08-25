Allstate Boosted Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding; Last Week J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is 14.15% above currents $99.14 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of JBHT in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. See J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $121.0000 96.0000

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $105 New Target: $95 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $110 New Target: $106 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $115 New Target: $107 Maintain

Allstate Corp increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 157.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 7,470 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Allstate Corp holds 12,218 shares with $1.28M value, up from 4,748 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $22.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communication holds 54,488 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Axa invested in 5,378 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 0.92% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 31,309 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 11,113 shares. Dorsal Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 3.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wesbanco Bancorp stated it has 102,337 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Bb&T stated it has 7,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Fire Group stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fernwood Invest Limited Liability reported 0.2% stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 178,544 shares. Cardinal Mgmt owns 28,024 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Carroll Fin Associates reported 2,786 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $99,980 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, March 15.

Allstate Corp decreased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 7,663 shares to 5,779 valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 6,248 shares and now owns 19,356 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree’s Q2 Report Is Likely to Be Messy – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 14.40% above currents $95.16 stock price. Dollar Tree had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $105 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Stephens Inc Ar reported 38,160 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 168,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 22,015 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 97,472 shares. Transamerica Advsrs reported 10 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp owns 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 147,753 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Greenwood Gearhart holds 1.15% or 38,645 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 11,408 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0% or 254 shares. Franklin Resources has 533,409 shares. Brown Cap Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 6,139 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 416,044 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.14. About 1.05 million shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $10.59 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting JBHT Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days To Buy J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JB Hunt (JBHT) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXSM, STZ, JBHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.