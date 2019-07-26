Allstate (ALL) Valuation Rose While Bruce & Co Has Lifted Holding; Union Bankshares Cut Its At&T (T) Position by $1.72 Million; Share Price Rose

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 67.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 55,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,030 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 82,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 38.31 million shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 991,614 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 20,825 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.56% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Trustco Bancorp N Y invested in 2,400 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking owns 350,101 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru invested in 3,213 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 60,041 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 2,238 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In has 0.06% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 0.67% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 18,685 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.26% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Fulton Bancorp Na has 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 161,730 shares. Mirador Prns Limited Partnership reported 28,618 shares. State Street stated it has 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 1.44 million shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 395,618 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New York-based Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 1.9% or 157,353 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 12,038 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 118,189 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.88% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Incorporated Ltd Co owns 0.62% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.97M shares. Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

