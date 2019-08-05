Allstate (ALL) to pay $0.50 on Oct 1, 2019; Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:ALL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Allstate Corp’s current price of $104.51 translates into 0.48% yield. Allstate Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.73M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B

Sei Investments Co (SEIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 144 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 141 reduced and sold their holdings in Sei Investments Co. The funds in our database now hold: 102.76 million shares, down from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sei Investments Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 110 Increased: 99 New Position: 45.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold The Allstate Corporation shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability reported 72,602 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.33% stake. Smith Salley Assoc owns 4,071 shares. 41,887 were accumulated by Moody Fincl Bank Division. Barrett Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 596 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.1% stake. Huntington Financial Bank holds 25,588 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 19,407 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Aperio Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fukoku Mutual Life Communications holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Sit Invest reported 525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Gru Llp reported 1.43M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 11. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $12500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” on July 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.40 billion. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering products, including TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 397,008 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.36 million for 17.37 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $505,000 activity.