Allstate (ALL) to pay $0.50 on Oct 1, 2019; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted By $3.49 Million Its American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) stake by 333.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 74,166 shares as American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 96,392 shares with $4.59 million value, up from 22,226 last quarter. American Campus Cmntys Inc now has $6.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 642,884 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:ALL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Allstate Corp’s current price of $104.88 translates into 0.48% yield. Allstate Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.88. About 2.05M shares traded or 26.73% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with "Overweight" rating and $11500 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 21. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with "Equal-Weight" rating and $10800 target in Friday, July 19 report. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with "Neutral". The firm has "Hold" rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has "Underperform" rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Wells Fargo has "Hold" rating and $94 target.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.53 billion. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering products, including TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with "Overweight" rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has "Buy" rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, July 31. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with "Outperform".

