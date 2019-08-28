Allstate (ALL) to pay $0.50 on Oct 1, 2019; Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund Has 1.28 Sentiment

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:ALL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Allstate Corp’s current price of $102.63 translates into 0.49% yield. Allstate Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 1.20M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 23 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 18 decreased and sold positions in Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 16.49 million shares, up from 15.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108.57’s average target is 5.79% above currents $102.63 stock price. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ALL in report on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $33.79 billion. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering products, including TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold The Allstate Corporation shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Management owns 5,700 shares. 72,496 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser. Jefferies Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,155 are owned by Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Amer Research Management Commerce reported 0.03% stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5.24M shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 88,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 14,524 shares or 0% of the stock. 56,860 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability Company holds 29,277 shares. St Johns Ltd Company invested in 0.36% or 4,890 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management Com owns 3,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 477,309 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 113,887 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 7.25 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 227,898 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Llc has 1.91% invested in the company for 609,033 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 166,114 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 49,014 shares traded. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) has risen 10.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.