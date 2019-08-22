Allstate (ALL) to pay $0.50 on Oct 1, 2019; Inseego (INSG) Shorts Raised By 9.88%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) had an increase of 9.88% in short interest. INSG’s SI was 11.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.88% from 10.15 million shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 11 days are for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s short sellers to cover INSG’s short positions. The SI to Inseego Corp’s float is 21.2%. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 749,215 shares traded. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has risen 188.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 188.89% the S&P500. Some Historical INSG News: 30/05/2018 – Inseego Launches New Family of IoT Device-to-Cloud Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Inseego 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 30/05/2018 – lnseego Launches New Family of IoT Device-to-Cloud Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Inseego Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSG); 31/05/2018 – lnseego Wins Compass Intelligence Solution Leadership Award for Ctrack Aviation Asset Management; 05/03/2018 Inseego Receives 2017 Connected Transportation Award from IoT Evolution; 20/03/2018 – Inseego Optimizes Mobile Healthcare and Transport Services for Leeds Teaching Hospitals in United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 05/03/2018 – lnseego Receives 2017 IoT Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 – Inseego Receives 2017 IoT Excellence Award

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:ALL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Allstate Corp’s current price of $103.89 translates into 0.48% yield. Allstate Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 844,329 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. The company has market cap of $332.81 million. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.20 billion. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering products, including TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands.

