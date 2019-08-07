Allstate (ALL) Stock Value Rose While Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Soros Fund Management Has Lifted Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position by $8.10 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 1.77M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 550,437 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, down from 568,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.82. About 1.05M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). National Pension has invested 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Adirondack Tru Communications reported 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ckw reported 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Millennium Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 872,038 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 30,762 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 1.06% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 25,301 shares. Natixis owns 959,405 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation stated it has 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Wilsey Asset Mgmt stated it has 5.8% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 3,450 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.28% stake. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 5,000 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Com reported 22,108 shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Clearway Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CWEN.A) ROE Of 0.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 8.9%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 25,000 shares to 155,400 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 137,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 11.00 million shares to 19.72 million shares, valued at $28.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).