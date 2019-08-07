Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Its Holding by $441,706; As Heartland Express (HTLD) Stock Value Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Stake by $663,765

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 4,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 64,581 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 69,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 410,623 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 34,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 92,021 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 57,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 35,494 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Heartland Express (HTLD) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Time Is Right To Invest In Truckload Stocks, Says Stephens Analyst – Yahoo Finance” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heartland Express Acquires Interstate Distributor Co. Nasdaq:HTLD – GlobeNewswire” on July 06, 2017. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Heartland’s Clean Balance Sheet Could Bring Acquisitions Back Into Play – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Grand Opening and Re-Opening of Terminals in Colorado and California – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 26,172 shares to 729,576 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,996 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 11,974 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 41,145 shares. Luminus Llc owns 178,244 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 32,264 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.64% or 226,955 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 731 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 117,176 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 14,433 shares. Hills National Bank And Tru Co reported 84,685 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Sib Ltd Liability holds 3.67% or 257,297 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Sprucegrove Investment Limited reported 101,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 88,604 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 6,717 shares to 34,557 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).