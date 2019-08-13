Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.63 Million as Shares Rose; Denali Advisors Lowered Its Aflac Com (AFL) Holding by $3.43 Million; Share Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 68,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 302,110 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11 million, down from 370,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 546,909 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 221,382 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, down from 238,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 144,354 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,302 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,160 shares. Smith Moore Communications holds 0.09% or 4,125 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.43 million shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd reported 4,500 shares stake. The Kentucky-based Argi Invest Service Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bollard Gru Ltd holds 0.06% or 17,290 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 106,519 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Essex holds 6,323 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.26% or 20,825 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 743,857 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Homrich & Berg reported 0.03% stake. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc reported 11,767 shares stake. Natixis Advsr LP holds 152,930 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 44,400 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.