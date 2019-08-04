Allstate (ALL) Shareholder South Street Advisors Cut Holding by $851,640 as Stock Rose; Cypress Capital Group Maintains Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,709 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.65M shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares to 30,953 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Century Companies has 1.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.81 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.68% or 182,381 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Lc owns 2,327 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 519,556 shares or 6.56% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 1.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Saturna Capital Corp accumulated 5,375 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cullinan Associates Incorporated reported 0.83% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Columbia Asset Management invested in 571 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 8,910 shares. 30,859 are held by Sands Capital Mngmt Llc. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 9,630 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited invested in 146 shares. Tealwood Asset reported 12,551 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 15,933 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).