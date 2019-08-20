Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Lowered Holding by $1.85 Million; Red Hat (Call) (RHT) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Decreased Position

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Call) (RHT) by 81.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,700 shares as the company's stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 942,700 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.77M, down from 962,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 843,026 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Massachusetts-based Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.12% or 872,038 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 2,799 shares. Lafayette Inc holds 0.08% or 2,259 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 265 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 301,599 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 26,607 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 554 shares. 96,069 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,488 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.1% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,600 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLE) by 59,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (Call) (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Msd Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 4.07% or 180,000 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 325,191 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 12,671 shares. Bristol John W Com Ny stated it has 218,055 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 60,000 shares. 12,464 were reported by 1St Source Natl Bank. Ironwood Financial Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 92 shares. Burren Capital Ltd holds 25.62% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 22,978 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 162 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.55% stake. Cwm Llc invested in 0% or 192 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,898 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 33,723 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 45,744 shares.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)