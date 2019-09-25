Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holding Boosted by Narwhal Capital Management

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 486,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 456,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.43 million, down from 942,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 2.04 million shares traded or 38.49% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 49,168 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, up from 44,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 225,607 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,209 shares to 41,208 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 24,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,096 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Phocas Fincl invested in 35,961 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 3.05M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 25,120 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 45,081 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Connable Office owns 4,121 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Bankshares In reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Csat Advisory Lp reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 6,142 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Fifth Third Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 3,628 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 4,553 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruce & Company has invested 6.72% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fiduciary Tru invested in 27,815 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Int Group holds 0.07% or 171,558 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Llc holds 5,455 shares. 29,000 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Citigroup accumulated 776,598 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc reported 148,016 shares. 42,225 are owned by Segment Wealth Limited Co. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Df Dent & Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Argi Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 3,541 shares. 320,272 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com reported 3,700 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.69 million for 11.97 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.