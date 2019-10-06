Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Strs Ohio Raised Position by $21.33 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 674,482 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.59 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 1.56 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 2081.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 190,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 199,636 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.53M, up from 9,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.19M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cellectis S A by 178,865 shares to 494,775 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 163,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.41M for 12.05 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 16,200 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 28,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.