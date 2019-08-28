Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Raised Its Holding; As Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Market Value Declined, Kornitzer Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 64,459 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 70,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 248,564 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 26,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.43. About 193,291 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 48,185 shares to 55,115 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 200,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 59 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.38% or 71,873 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Llc invested in 269,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Coe Capital Management Ltd reported 31,323 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.32% or 2.25M shares. British Columbia Investment Management accumulated 106,819 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.15% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 18,200 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 119,440 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 1.15% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 56,944 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 396 shares. The New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Ltd has invested 0.5% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Meeder Asset holds 0.13% or 29,423 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 64,459 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Premier (WEA) by 46,464 shares to 21,069 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker Jm Company New (NYSE:SJM) by 9,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,420 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc A.

