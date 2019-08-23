Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake in Jd.Com (JD) by $420,000 as Share Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 3.71M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 72,602 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 172,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 160,844 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 51,000 shares to 207,990 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 53,200 shares to 63,200 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Illinois-based First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0.1% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 6,848 are held by Oppenheimer & Company Inc. Bowling Port Management Lc invested in 2,351 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 2,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritable LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 177,843 were accumulated by M&T Retail Bank Corp. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated has 63,498 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Covington Mgmt has 543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cullen Capital Limited owns 8,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 1,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 423 shares. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 34,500 shares.