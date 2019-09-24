Allstate (ALL) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 541,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.09 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 2.08M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 64,415 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 68,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.06M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 1.36 million shares to 14,902 shares, valued at $179,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 604,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.40M shares, and cut its stake in Antero Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 12,041 shares. 174,128 were reported by Dana Invest Inc. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 5.31 million shares. Of Vermont has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 475,693 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Plancorp Limited Liability stated it has 10,757 shares. 360,243 were reported by Citadel Limited Com. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 3,384 shares. Westwood invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.53% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 14.48M shares. Synovus Finance has 4,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt holds 11,246 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 40,777 were reported by Blackhill Cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,510 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Hm Payson And Co holds 12,507 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp, Australia-based fund reported 100,208 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Mutual Of America Cap reported 44,480 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.1% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 126,209 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 498,196 shares. 58 were accumulated by Fil. Conning owns 5,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,700 are held by Pittenger Anderson Inc. 28,338 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 288,813 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 3,452 shares. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.32% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

