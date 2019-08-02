Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Commerce Bank Decreased Its Position by $302,492 as Valuation Rose; Holder Markel Raised Hexcel (HXL) Holding

Markel Corp increased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 146,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 134,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 333,690 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 30,762 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 33,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 1.24 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 1.67 million are owned by Schroder Mgmt Group. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 154,065 shares. Advisory Network Lc holds 0% or 197 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd has 2,161 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 978 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 12,616 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 918,137 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 98,156 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Trexquant LP has 0.16% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,991 shares to 72,014 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,493 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Invest Ltd owns 4,383 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Limited holds 11,876 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 12,985 were accumulated by Old Bancorporation In. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.7% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 50,470 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 18,685 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund stated it has 6,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 60,041 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Comm reported 2,211 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Live Your Vision Llc has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lpl Limited Liability holds 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 65,724 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,685 shares. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

