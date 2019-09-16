Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Bruce & Co Decreased Its Position by $4.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Azz (AZZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.06 Million

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 309,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.50M, down from 356,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.63M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Azz Inc. (AZZ) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 66,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 237,649 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, down from 304,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 93,339 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc Sees FY19 Rev $900M-$960M; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 29/03/2018 – AZZ – FINANCIAL REPORTS IN CO’S QTRLY REPORTS FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 & AUG 31, 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON DUE TO ACCOUNTING ERROR; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – WON BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS THROUGH A 363 BANKRUPTCY SALE PROCESS, FROM LECTRUS CORP; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE FACILITY OF LECTRUS IS INCLUDED IN ASSETS ACQUIRED; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Buy Certain Assets of Lectrus Corp

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.69 million for 11.76 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 650,568 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 504,513 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 17,810 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,542 shares. 13,462 were accumulated by Peddock Ltd Liability Company. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 400 shares. First Business Fincl Service has 0.2% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 11,461 shares. Argi Invest Services Lc reported 0.02% stake. Andra Ap reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.62% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tuttle Tactical reported 16,596 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Massachusetts-based American And Management Company has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kcm Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,368 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AZZ shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 2.70% more from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 438,896 are owned by Victory. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 57,663 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 48,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc holds 45,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 20,232 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 714,877 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 17,325 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 25,332 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 271,465 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). 48,500 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.01% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 6,481 shares. Blackrock owns 3.80 million shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 90,955 shares to 885,328 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

