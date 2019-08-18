Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Position by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) as Market Valuation Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 154,234 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 138,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 1.95 million shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL) by 39,071 shares to 64,672 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 2,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,797 shares, and cut its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares to 183,362 shares, valued at $34.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.