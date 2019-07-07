Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose While Brown Advisory Has Upped Position by $995,272; Regal Beloit (RBC) Stock Value Declined While Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $352,026

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,040 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 7,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 111,607 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 10,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,896 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 51,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $104.49. About 792,300 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 48,276 shares to 4,998 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 13,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,379 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 700 were reported by Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Co. Pennsylvania Tru reported 2,489 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 23,032 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 85,677 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 10 shares. Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cibc World Mkts Corporation invested in 43,959 shares. D E Shaw Communication, a New York-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company invested in 6,870 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.03% or 3,991 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd, a South Carolina-based fund reported 121,206 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 0.36% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 40,576 shares. Tru Communication Of Virginia Va holds 0.06% or 4,525 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.04% or 72,496 shares.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.6 per share. RBC’s profit will be $70.22M for 12.42 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 7,955 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Colony Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 15,042 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 95,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Lp holds 0.01% or 396 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.02% stake. Vident Invest Advisory invested in 33,044 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Llc reported 1.48% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Paloma Prtnrs owns 6,107 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis LP holds 13,496 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has 9,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 130,291 shares. Gam Ag reported 23,190 shares stake. 1.75 million are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt.

