Allstate (ALL) Position Lifted by Front Barnett Associates Llc; Glazer Capital Has Lifted Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $2.55 Million

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 257,764 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.39. About 2.08 million shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares to 68,497 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,712 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sage Group accumulated 132 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 44,195 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 550,437 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 9,671 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 0% or 134 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 47,627 shares. Cipher LP holds 0.78% or 104,332 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 37,000 shares stake. 44 were accumulated by Tompkins Financial. Legal And General Group Public Lc holds 0.13% or 2.50M shares. Fdx holds 7,645 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr stated it has 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boston Ptnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.11 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 34,765 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 1.59M shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 50 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Incorporated. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 55,889 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.16 million shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,700 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,241 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management reported 392,021 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 31,100 were reported by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of. 187,500 are owned by Manikay Partners Ltd Company. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Weiss Asset Management LP has 0.23% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 223,203 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 8,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,340 shares stake. Walthausen Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.99% or 639,990 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 155,436 shares to 119,161 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 52,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,399 shares, and cut its stake in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co.

