Allstate (ALL) Position Increased by Salzhauer Michael; Condor Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 162.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,338 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 893,722 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,130 are held by Fruth Investment. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 7.24M are held by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Wealthcare Management Ltd Company holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 690 shares. State Street holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 68.52M shares. Dodge & Cox reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Independent invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 52,541 are held by Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 32,776 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 721,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Gam Holdings Ag owns 20,200 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated reported 799,500 shares stake.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).