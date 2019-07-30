Allstate (ALL) Position Has Increased by Creative Planning; Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $2.17 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 13938% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 27,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,076 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 558,123 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 90.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 144,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,378 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 159,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 1.22M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 274,949 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 9,104 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 228,479 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 27,125 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 14,514 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 30,700 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com accumulated 266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Private Advisor Limited Company reported 10,052 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp holds 2.71% or 66,952 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 71,385 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.05% or 7,464 shares. Finemark State Bank Trust invested in 14,628 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 154,576 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 4,124 shares to 10,876 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 502,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

