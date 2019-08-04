Allstate (ALL) Market Valuation Rose While Regentatlantic Capital Has Decreased Holding by $1.72 Million; U S Global Investors Has Decreased Its Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NEM) Stake by $836,500; Valuation Rose

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NEM) by 95.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.71M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 18,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 112,597 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 130,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.65M shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “McDermott’s stock plummets to pace NYSE losers after surprise loss, slashed guidance – MarketWatch” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 47,359 shares. 813 were reported by Ima Wealth. New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Greenleaf Trust owns 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,764 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 375,099 shares. 336,743 are owned by United Svcs Automobile Association. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.62% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 26,472 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Advisory Alpha has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,681 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.12% or 4.19M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 554,413 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 61,822 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company accumulated 113,887 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 56 were accumulated by Fil Ltd.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 6,324 shares to 44,363 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,067 shares to 13,022 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 22,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs holds 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 123,550 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 151,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 34,148 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.13M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 11,610 shares. Andra Ap reported 98,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 36,155 are owned by Capital Innovations Ltd. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 71,279 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc invested in 0.01% or 17,866 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 210,026 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.