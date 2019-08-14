Allstate (ALL) Holding Upped by Eastern Bank; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 66,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 196,623 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, up from 130,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.44. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 252,298 shares to 25,605 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,105 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (EZU).

