Allstate (ALL) Holding Raised by Lpl Financial Llc; Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) by $3.37 Million as Market Value Declined

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 4.13M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – Starboard Calls for Strategic Review at Newell After Icahn Deal; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – WILL BE RESERVING ITS RIGHTS AS TO NEWELL BOARD ELECTION CONTEST; IF MOVING FORWARD, FIRM WILL REDUCE ITS SLATE TO A MINORITY OF THE BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,724 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, up from 53,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $101.41. About 1.29M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Down 20% in 3 Months: Is a Turnaround on the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Mr. Coffee® Brand Introduces New At-Home Pour Over System – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Introducing the Farmers Marketâ„¢ Collection by Yankee Candle® – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) by 9,759 shares to 75,441 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 633,394 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Exane Derivatives owns 38,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 137,300 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Okumus Fund Limited holds 5.21% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.52 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.18 million shares stake. Dubuque National Bank Trust Co holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 165,373 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Washington National Bank invested in 0.04% or 17,617 shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.44% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackenzie Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 47,132 shares. Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.32 million for 9.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Callon Petroleum To Acquire Carrizo In All-Stock Deal – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution NYSE:TGP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The NYSE Listing Means Legitimacy and Bigger Things for Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited holds 34,765 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 188,982 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,400 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.14% or 659,832 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,799 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated owns 2,358 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.06% or 202,495 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Counsel Ltd owns 5,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.18% or 25,301 shares. Girard Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 11,921 shares. James Investment reported 74,265 shares stake. Finemark National Bank Trust has 14,628 shares. Rothschild Invest Il, Illinois-based fund reported 12,599 shares.