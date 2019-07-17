Allstate (ALL) Holding Maintained by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc; Franklin Res (BEN) Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Raised Its Position by $23.93 Million as Stock Price Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2417.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 725,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 755,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 2.77 million shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,870 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 693,549 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Andra Ap invested in 145,300 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 32.58M shares. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Washington Trust Bancorporation reported 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc reported 114,329 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 13,931 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company reported 218 shares stake. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 9,030 shares. Amp Ltd reported 0.07% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Winslow Asset Mngmt stated it has 28,779 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. St James Co Ltd Company reported 2.47% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,979 shares to 7.74M shares, valued at $420.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 99,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franklin Resources declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gerard F. Joyce, Jr. Elected to Board of Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton June AUM rises on market gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Templeton Proposes Merger of U.S. Equity Fund in Canada – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 375,099 shares in its portfolio. 64,856 are owned by Btc Incorporated. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.58% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kcm Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 30 shares. 24,039 were accumulated by Moneta Investment Advsr Lc. Gam Holdg Ag reported 12,308 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd has 4,890 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 628,748 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.15% or 507,304 shares. Taylor Asset Management invested in 13.58% or 221,382 shares. 5,077 were reported by Tdam Usa Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.2% or 106,519 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.