Allstate (ALL) Holding Has Increased by Front Barnett Associates Llc; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $2.70 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 61,288 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 17,927 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $65.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,018 shares to 130,159 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,205 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).