Allstate (ALL) Holding Boosted by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp; As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Provident Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $2.94 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 86,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 910,213 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27M, up from 823,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 122,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, up from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.65 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares to 6,662 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 136,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Inc reported 100,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk owns 68,750 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 700 shares. Basswood Capital Lc holds 1.12 million shares. 113,071 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Beach Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 11,991 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Marathon Capital holds 1.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 66,390 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 241,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 401,462 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Janney Limited Liability Company holds 6,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 796,674 shares or 0% of the stock.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 11,100 shares to 57,228 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).