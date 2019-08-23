Allstate (ALL) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Alps Advisors Has Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $308,104

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 536,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.15 million, up from 532,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 2.47M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 147,337 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 144,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 1.10M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,211 shares. Ameriprise holds 4.79 million shares. Argent Tru invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.33% or 10,363 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 36,154 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 596 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Viking Global Invsts LP owns 0.83% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1.54 million shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lazard Asset holds 0.02% or 111,914 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company stated it has 323,058 shares. South Dakota Council reported 31,100 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 154,234 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Private Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 39,016 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 401,349 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Corporation reported 993,532 shares stake. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 1.48% or 45,268 shares. 10,035 are held by Beech Hill. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 0.37% or 19,592 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.1% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru Com reported 17,469 shares. Somerset Tru has 284 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 22.32M shares. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 28,893 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 9,600 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 52,982 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership has 18,375 shares. Axa owns 120,319 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has 0.52% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,842 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 24,997 shares to 970,445 shares, valued at $57.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Tech (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,001 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG).