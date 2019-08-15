Allstate (ALL) Holder Sigma Planning Cut Holding by $711,204 as Stock Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $1.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 44.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 9,599 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $101.69. About 2.17M shares traded or 37.34% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 12.71M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Tru Company reported 0.02% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 106,519 shares. Citizens Northern Corp owns 21,643 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 13,309 shares. 1.02 million were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs L P. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 16,520 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,764 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 131,000 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Korea has 337,586 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Enterprise Ser has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 152,930 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,988 shares to 11,963 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,717 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap accumulated 0.01% or 125,000 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate reported 53,801 shares stake. Rampart Invest Ltd stated it has 67,315 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 1,244 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0% or 137 shares. Invesco invested in 6.23M shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 99,710 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 462,356 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Co invested in 77,029 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cls Invests Limited has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.94% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.48M shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 207,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.16% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Comerica State Bank holds 312,011 shares. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.41% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).