Allstate (ALL) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Lowered Its Stake by $1.72 Million; Ami Asset Management Stake in Mgp Ingredients Com (MGPI) Raised by $2.71 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (MGPI) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 35,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 152,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 116,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 202,492 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 18,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 112,597 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 130,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 783,062 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 16,876 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 242,803 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora owns 554 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 82,209 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,155 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.26% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 61,166 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com invested in 6,870 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fil owns 56 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 832 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has 1.51% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,542 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.13% or 5,574 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 3,792 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 50,481 were reported by Klingenstein Fields & Com Limited Com. Century Incorporated holds 7,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,539 shares to 52,061 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 13,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.04% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 163,148 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Advsr Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Penn Cap Management invested in 0.85% or 86,353 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Glenmede Co Na holds 0% or 859 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Creative Planning accumulated 9,343 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications Lp accumulated 0.04% or 283,809 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 3,677 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance, a Kansas-based fund reported 294,855 shares. 335,980 were reported by Pembroke Management. Ami Asset Corp owns 152,175 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com invested in 962,777 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Renal Associates Hold by 218,924 shares to 144,808 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,853 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

