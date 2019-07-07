Allstate (ALL) Holder Front Barnett Associates Upped Its Holding; Altria Group (MO) Holding Maintained by Oakbrook Investments Llc

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $104.49. About 1.07M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 701.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 97,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,236 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 5.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP stated it has 409,850 shares. 680 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 2,489 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Lc has 56,684 shares. Rr Partners LP invested in 10.56% or 942,700 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 134 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Limited Co has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 958 shares. 121,713 are owned by Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Lc. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 92,471 shares. Fmr Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pinnacle Financial Prns stated it has 7,380 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,089 shares to 239,205 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46,749 shares to 14,191 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,896 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Limited Co invested in 0.72% or 175,227 shares. Sunbelt holds 0.3% or 10,575 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Finemark Financial Bank Trust has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,227 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Geode Capital Lc reported 26.99 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management reported 54,252 shares stake. Torray Limited Co holds 40,625 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 20,790 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs owns 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 16,906 shares. 121,285 are held by Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Whittier Of Nevada reported 73,986 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc accumulated 3,700 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 4.48M shares.

