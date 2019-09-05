Allstate (ALL) Holder Bruce & Co Upped Its Holding; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Shares Rose While Fruth Investment Management Upped Stake

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 715,106 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.89. About 300,920 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Mgmt Pro Inc reported 2,217 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 11,627 were accumulated by National Asset Management Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 963,849 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Management stated it has 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Tru Advisors LP invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5.05M shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ftb Advsr Inc reported 3,353 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hudock Capital Gp Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Argent holds 4,262 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Company owns 3,756 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt owns 6,938 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 300,410 shares.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.