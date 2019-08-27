Allstate (ALL) Holder Bruce & Co Has Increased Stake; Glazer Capital Maintains Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 250,634 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 937,931 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division owns 41,887 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 245 shares. First Personal has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc owns 2,799 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate has 4,500 shares. Millennium Limited Com holds 872,038 shares. Cls Invs Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 6,191 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 16,520 shares. Smith Moore And Company holds 0.09% or 4,125 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability owns 2,847 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. M&R Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 6,229 shares. Bell Bancshares has invested 0.18% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ballentine Prtnrs Lc holds 8,666 shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “iBio and CC-Pharming Expand Business Collaboration in China – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s Dividend Safe For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s (NYSE:ARGO) ROE Of 6.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN Grain Movement: New All-Time Records Set – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 13,691 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd stated it has 16,332 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 28,360 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 14,900 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 4,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 50,560 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 827,795 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd stated it has 12,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Llc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 85,676 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Lsv Asset owns 1.59 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Management Llc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).