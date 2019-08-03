Allstate (ALL) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Perritt Capital Management Raised Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Stake by $632,704 as Market Value Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 75,563 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 550,437 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, down from 568,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.65M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Capital holds 181 shares. Diversified holds 0.01% or 2,192 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 19,407 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 287,875 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Covington Cap Management holds 0% or 543 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Corp In has 0.2% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,800 shares. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 2,569 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 24,870 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 614,331 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hartford Management holds 0.01% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc owns 875,840 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 25,000 shares to 41,500 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synlogic Inc by 70,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22 million are held by Granahan Mngmt Incorporated Ma. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 150,309 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Commerce Limited Company holds 353,230 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 3,538 shares. Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Vertex One Asset Mgmt has 147,998 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 26,100 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 25,908 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 211,643 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 320,455 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc stated it has 34,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 795,647 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.06% or 276,298 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% or 1.08M shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 36,000 shares to 321,250 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM) by 28,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bg Staffing Inc Com.