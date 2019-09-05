Allstate (ALL) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Has Boosted Its Position; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) as Stock Price Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 154,234 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 138,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 336,690 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 146,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 141,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 601,851 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 12/03/2018 – #2 — more changes at the top Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS; 21/05/2018 – Bridgewater Had Been in Advanced Talks to Name Ex-Novartis CEO Jimenez to Board; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS WAS INTERVIEWED PERSONALLY BY U.S. SPECIAL COUNSEL IN NOVEMBER 2017 AMID PROBE OF COHEN CONTRACT

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,865 shares to 58,532 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,049 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 8,555 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 190,000 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Nomura Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 62,842 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.14 million shares. Prudential Fin owns 1.32M shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,047 shares. Farmers Savings Bank reported 18,299 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co reported 300 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bkd Wealth Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hartford Fin stated it has 184 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 56,385 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Llc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). California Employees Retirement System reported 2.41M shares.