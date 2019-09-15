Allsquare Wealth Management Trimmed Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $317,566; Owens Corning New (OC) Share Price Rose While Natixis Trimmed Position by $16.36 Million

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q

Natixis decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 282,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 130,873 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, down from 412,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 2.29 million shares traded or 40.30% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 215,305 shares to 286,491 shares, valued at $22.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 220,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.56M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.